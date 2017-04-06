5 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Robbery Attempt Leaves Four Dead in North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kutum — Two displaced men, as well as their two attackers, have died following an attempted robbery near Kutum in North Darfur on Monday.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that two armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted two brothers who were riding another motorcycle on the road from Kutum to Kassab camp for the displaced.

They tried to steal the brothers' motorcycle and one of the gunmen opened fire on the outskirts of Kassab camp. Ali Ibrahim Ismail was killed and his brother Hamada Ismail was wounded in the legs.

Hamada then stabbed one of the gunmen several times and killed him instantly, while the other gunman was seized and severely beaten by residents of the camp.

He said that an army force intervened. They took Hamada and the wounded gunman to Kutum hospital, but both died of their wounds.

Sudan

Something Big Is Going On in Sudan, But Media Is Sound Asleep

For reasons that I may not know, recent and current trends in Sudan are going without any serious media attention. There… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.