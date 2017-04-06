Sudan: Robbery Attempt Leaves Four Dead in North Darfur

Kutum — Two displaced men, as well as their two attackers, have died following an attempted robbery near Kutum in North Darfur on Monday.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that two armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted two brothers who were riding another motorcycle on the road from Kutum to Kassab camp for the displaced.

They tried to steal the brothers' motorcycle and one of the gunmen opened fire on the outskirts of Kassab camp. Ali Ibrahim Ismail was killed and his brother Hamada Ismail was wounded in the legs.

Hamada then stabbed one of the gunmen several times and killed him instantly, while the other gunman was seized and severely beaten by residents of the camp.

He said that an army force intervened. They took Hamada and the wounded gunman to Kutum hospital, but both died of their wounds.