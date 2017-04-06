5 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Bomb Explosion Heard in Mogadishu

A loud explosion was heard tonight in Mogadishu, the second attack in the capital on a day. Police said a bomb blast occurred near the building of Qatar embassy at KM-4 intersection in the capital, wounding at least one civilian.

The explosion was caused an IED hidden in a bile of rubbish around the Embassy. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but security officials said Al shabaab was behind the blast.

Early in the day, more than 8 people died in a car bomb attack at a cafeteria outside the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Mogadishu.

