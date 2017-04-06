Sudan: VP Briefed On Holding Higher Council for Food Security

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman briefed on the preparations concerning holding of the Higher Council for Food Security.

The Minister of Agriculture, Prof. Ibrahim Al-Dekheri who met, Wednesday, the VP, at the Republican Palace, has pointed out to the great efforts exerted by the Technical Committee with regard to working out the structures and the policies organizing the food security.

He explained that the Higher Council for Food Security is responsible for the arrangements the issue of food security in the country and organization of the work of the related international organizations.