5 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker Expresses Regret Over Ongoing Dispute Between Hammer and Kababeesh Tribes

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has expressed regret over the ongoing dispute in North and West Kordofan State between Al-Hammer and Al-Kababeesh tribes.

Prof. Omer addressing the Assembly's session, Wednesday, said the National Legislatures are closely watching the regretful incidents day by day and directed the authorities concerned to end the conflicts, immediately, .

He urged the citizens of the state to resort to wisdom and maintain peace and stability in Kordofan.

