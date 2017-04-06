Sudan: VP Briefed On Sudan Arrangements to Join WTO

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman gave directives for intensifying efforts and coordination among the different concerned circles in the context of the arrangements to join Sudan to the World Trade Organization (WTO) .

This came when the VP met, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace, the Minister of International Cooperation, Osman Waash, in the presence of the National Negotiator, Dr. Hassan Ahmed Taha and Sudan Permanent Representative to Geneva, Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail.

Hassabo, during the meeting, briefed on the preparations concerning the visit to Sudan by the Japanese Team work in the context of Sudan's arrangements for joining the WTO.