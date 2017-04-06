Sudan: Assistant of the President Affirms Improvement of Sudan's External Relations

Al-Fasher — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress(NC) for Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud has underscored improvement of Sudan's external relations with various World countries.

He renewed NC commitment to implementation of the national dialogue outcome besides heightening lofty values and principles in the community.

Mahmoud, who was addressing NC conference in Al-Fasher, North Darfur State, Wednesday, said Sudan was witnessing new climate and situation, describing the national dialogue as the biggest political project Sudan experienced since independence.

He commended the country leadership for its wisdom that protected Sudan from sliding into wars and destruction as happened in the neighboring countries, stressing that the Government would press ahead with implementation of national building project, reform of political life, achievement of development, and provision of services, besides giving more attention to people living.

Chairman of NC in North Darfur State, Abdul-Wahid Yousif, on his part, said North Darfur State had left the court of war and moved towards development, underlining the Party readiness to apply outcome of the national dialogue.

He added the dialogue received high response from all State components.