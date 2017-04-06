5 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Chairs Students Support Fund Meeting

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh chaired, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace the meeting of the Higher Committee for the Celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Students Support Fund.

The Fund's Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Abdulla Al-Nagarabi said in press statements that the meeting agreed upon launching of the celebrations, next Friday.

He said the program which will be attended by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Abdul Rahman Sadig Al-Mahdi, includes marathon, football match and honoring of those who contributed to the Fund's process during the past 25 years.

