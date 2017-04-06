Sudan: Dr.badr Edeen Al-Sheikh Appointed As Undersecretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Forests

For reasons that I may not know, recent and current trends in Sudan are going without any serious media attention. There… Read more »

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh issued, Wednesday, decision No.(107) , for 2017, appointing Dr. Badr Edeen Al-Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hassan as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests. The Decree has, also, relieved Dr. Ali Gadom Al-Ghali from his post as the Undersecretary of the Ministry.

