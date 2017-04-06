5 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Red Sea State Signs Framework MOU With Turkish-African Businessmen Investment Association

Port Sudan — The Red Sea State signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday with the Turkish-African Businessmen Investment Association for establishment of a free industrial zone project and tourism investment in the state.

This came during the meeting of the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State Ali Ahmed Hamid at his office Wednesday with the delegation of the Association, which is currently visiting the state. The meeting touched on the investment facilities including the infrastructure projects in the fields of electricity, water and roads as well as the advantage of maritime transport, which is exclusive to the state, stressing the openness of the state to the investment and its readiness to full cooperation in this respect.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Minister of Investment and Industry on behalf of the state government while the head of the Turkish Investment Group's delegation for his group.

