Sudan: As Part of His Visit to Ethiopia - President Al-Bashir Arrived Yawasa

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir accompanied by Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn arrived at Yawasa area, south capital Addis Ababa to visit one of development project there.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Grandeur said in a statement to SUNA, said THAT THE President would pay a visit to one of sugar factory at the area which was inaugurated recenty within framework of efforts of Ethiopian government to effect development.

He added the visit would continue until Thursday and that the President would have another meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia over bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

Prof. Ghandour further added that President Al-Bashir was received when he arrived the Airport by hitting drums and singing songs and awarded cloth of honor, the highest decoration , which awarded to eminent figures in recognition of visiting the area.

Prime Minister Desalegn presented a full briefing about projects at the area and the work at the factory.