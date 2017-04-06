South Africa: Marches, Pickets, Human Chains - What You Need to Know

Several marches and events, mainly in reaction to President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, are expected to take place nationwide on Thursday and Friday.

These are the major ones:

Thursday, Cape Town, the #SA1st Forum has organised:

12:00 - A "holding hands" picket from the gates of Parliament down Plein Street, down Spin Street, up Adderley and Wale Streets, to St George's Cathedral.

14:00 - A memorial service for African National Congress struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada at St George's Cathedral. Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is scheduled as the keynote speaker.

17:00 - The pitching of a tent camp, on the corner of Adderley Street, Wale Street and Government Avenue, for a 48-hour picket and cultural programme until Saturday.

Friday, Cape Town:

The #SA1st Forum has called for a human chain along key main roads into the Cape Town city centre, including the main road from Simons Town, Voortrekker Road from Bellville, and the West Coast Road Marine Parade Drive.

12:00 - A "concerned civil society" march from Keizersgracht Street to the gates of Parliament.

12: 00 - An Outa gathering outside Parliament with other organisations. People in other cities and towns have been urged to gather at community halls.

Friday, Johannesburg and Pretoria:

06:30 - Residents of Northcliff and Randpark Ridge will meet at World Wear along Beyers Naude Drive and march toward Beyers Naude Bridge to join Rand Park Ridge at 07:00.

10:00 - The Democratic Alliance will march from the Westgate transport hub to Mary Fitzgerald Square.

10:00 - Save SA will march from Pretoria's Church Square to the Union Buildings.

12:00 - Outa to march from Church Square to the Union Buildings.

Time to be confirmed - The SACP will march from Marabastad, Pretoria, to Treasury to hand over a memorandum, and will then join a march to the Union Buildings.

Friday, Durban:

09:00 - DA members to gather at the Durban Circus site, opposite the old Durban drive-in, on the corner of Sandile Thusi (Argyle Road) and the M4.

