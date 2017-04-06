Photo: Wachira Mwangi/The Nation

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers on April 5, 2017 visited Tom Mboya Primary School in Mombasa to investigate Governor Ali Hassan Joho's educational background.

A primary school in Mombasa has confirmed that Governor Ali Hassan Joho was its pupil in the 1980s.

Anti-graft team officials visited Tom Mboya Primary School on Wednesday, seeking to establish whether Mr Joho sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination at the school.

In response, school headteacher Suleiman Babu said Mr Joho sat his KCPE exams in 1988.

The investigation is a new twist in Mr Joho's woes, as he is also being investigated over claims that he forged his high school examination certificate.

"Apart from being active in football, Ali Hassan was also the school time keeper (bell ringer)," a statement from the headteacher says.

Mr Babu submitted testimonials to the EACC, including a copy of the admission book, the KCPE certificate and examinations results.

On Wednesday, Mr Joho said no amount of intimidation would stop him from serving the people of his county.

The governor said the investigation into his educational background was an attempt to intimidate and stop him from running for the governor's post for a second term.

"I'm aware that they have also launched a probe on my birth certificate - let them do so. If they want to get my marriage certificate, they should go ahead. But they will not take what rightfully belongs to me," said Mr Joho last week.

After a two-hour grilling session at the Coast regional police headquarters last week, Mr Joho denied forging a Form Four certificate.

The governor said he was proud of his high school D- grade, which he obtained after sitting the examination in 1993.