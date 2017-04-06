Zimbabwe: Triangle Gaffer Warns Visiting Glamour Boys

TRIANGLE coach Taurai Mangwiro has promised his former club Dynamos a difficult ride when they visit the Lowveld for a Castle Lager Premiership assignment at Gibbo on Sunday.

Dynamos lost their opening match to FC Platinum at home and are not likely to be in the mood to lose again.

The head-to-head record also stands in favour of the Glamour Boys who have not lost a Premiership tie to Triangle.

Dynamos are on a rebuilding exercise with coach Lloyd Mutasa looking to mount a strong challenge for honours in the Premiership.

However, DeMbare want their new-look side to quickly get into the stride of winning with Triangle their next target after falling to FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium.

Mangwiro who joined Triangle at the beginning of the season, however, feels Dynamos will travel back to Harare empty-handed.

The former ZIFA technical director promised to inflict more pain to the Dynamos family at Gibbo.

"We are going to be dominant at home and I feel we are one team that is going to be posting positive results. We are playing Dynamos on Sunday and I am fully aware that the match is going to be very tricky.

"They might have lost on Sunday, but people should know that Dynamos are the most popular team and even when they are not doing right there is something that is always special about them.

"When we are playing at home we will go for maximum points and I am happy to have players like Stephen. (Alimenda) He has the grittiness that I like and having players in the mould of Russell (Madamombe) and Tarisai (Rukanda) just to name a few will be good for us.

"I have settled well in Triangle and the environment is very conducive. My technical team is out of this world and there is comradeship among the players and I am looking forward to big things.

"I have unfinished business in the Premiership as a coach and that was the reason I left my stable job at ZIFA, which had no pressure. I am high up there and I feel I belong to the elite.

"I want to win honours and I want to win silverware, but my major target is the league. Most of the coaches that are in the Premiership are the best cream and we are in the same class. The league is going to be very competitive and everyone wants the crown and that is one reason I am back in the dugout," said Mangwiro.

Mangwiro has previously taken charge of Masvingo, CAPS United, Monomotapa, Eastern Lions and Harare City.

His Triangle outfit offloaded Munyaradzi Chiwara, Tapiwa Dhepistara, Francis Nicho, Malvin Gaki and Marvelous Mukumba,

The Sugar Sugar Boys brought in new faces who include Alimenda, goalkeeper Crispen Mverechena, Tonisani Sibelo, Madamombe, Rukanda, Blessing Chimwamuchere and Benson Maglas.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Yadah v ZPC Kariba FC National Sports Stadium 1500hrs

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Bantu Rovers (Maglas), Black Rhinos v Chapungu (NSS), How Mine v Tsholotsho (Luveve)

Sunday: CAPS United v Harare City (NSS), Triangle v Dynamos (Gibbo), Highlanders v Shabanie (Barbourfields), Hwange v Ngezi Platinum (Colliery)