Sudan: Kamal Ismail Meets New UNISFA Commander

Khartoum — The alternate Foreign Minister, Kamal Ismail received on , Wednesday, the new commander for the United Nations Interim Force for Abyei(UNISFA), GeN. Tesfay Gidey who assumed his position recently.

The Minister affirmed the government cooperation with the mission to help it carry out its task of supporting peace and stability at Abyei area.

Gen. Tesfay, on his part, expressed pleasure to work in Sudan and underlined that he would do his utmost efforts to maintain peace at Abyei area.

He thanked the government for its continued cooperation with UNISFA.

The meeting asserted necessity of establishment of ties of cooperation and economic, social and cultural integration between tribes of Denka and Messairiya tribes living in the area.

The meeting also indicated to importance of making UNISFA, through joint work, a model and be copied for resolution of African problems.