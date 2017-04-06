Sudan: EASF to Hold Military Drill in Sudan

Khartoum — Commander of East Africa Standby Force(EASF), Brig.Ala-Eddin Osman has underscored completion of all technical and logistic preparations for hosting activities of the first planning conference for 10 eastern African countries.

He added the program includes holding a qualitative military exercise at Port Sudan , Red Sea State , with participation of all member states in next November.

He explained that the drill aims to tighten coordination between the forces and to boost spirit of participation and cohesion in performance as well as for cooperation between the member states to make the forces ready for intervention, when it is necessary, in all crises , disasters and crimes mentioned in objectives of the organization that set to achieve security and stability for countries of the region.