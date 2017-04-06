5 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Issues a Decision to Promote a Large Number of Judges.

Khartoum, 5-4-2017 (SUNA) - President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omar al-Bashir, issued a decree number 242/2017 promoting a large number of judges.

The promotions included a number of judges from the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court and two judges from the General Court to the Court of Appeal, 95 first-class judges to the public, 86 second-degree judges to the first-class judges and 56 from third-degree to second degree judges.

A total of 148 judicial assistants were also promoted to a third judge.

Chief Justice, Maulana , Haidar Ahmed Dafallah, has congratulated the judges , calling for intensified judicial work and the development of the judicial process, which contributes to the stability of judges and carry out their duties.

