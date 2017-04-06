Sudan: Minister of Finance Stresses Readiness of Public-Private Sector's Partnership Act

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud Abbas has affirmed that the Public-Private Sector's Partnership Law for 2017 became ready in its final version after the inclusion of amendments and observations by the concerned ministries.

The Minister of Finance said that the law after the drafting would be submitted to the economic sector and the Council of Ministers in preparation for its adoption and then to be submitted to the parliament.

This came during his meeting for the discussion of the bill of partnership between the public and private sectors for the year 2017 and the review of a paper on the concept of partnership prepared by the partnership unit with the private sector at the Planning Agency of the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister added that the Partnership Law grants the private sector more normal and additional guarantees and allows it to build new assets that are not monopolized by the government, adding that it permits it to finance projects under the BOT system and during the concession period the state supervises the project and after cost recovery and profits realization the project is be owned by the public sector. The law determined the period of the project at 25 years or more as required by the concerned party and the approval of the Association Council. He explained that the law works to create new opportunities for the private sector through investment to reduce the burden on the state budget, diversify income sources, attract foreign investments in large projects and transfer modern technology to be developed and indigenized.

Abbas revealed that the law guarantees the private sector to open financing opportunities from institutions that Sudan deals with them to enable it to finance the projects of electricity, minerals, oil and infrastructure from Islamic insurance and Arab security institutions, especially in the agricultural, industrial and service projects.

For their part, the ministers of the economic sector and the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, who attended the meeting, pointed to the importance of the law in achieving the economic revitalization needed by the state for the private sector to invest in the Sudan great potential provided by the Five-Year Program for the private sector, referring to the possibility of benefiting from the expertise and modern technology in supporting the private sector for exports augmentation and import substitution, pointing out to a partnership in which each party to bear its costs until the project to be established.

The Chairman of the Sudanese Employers' Union said that the foreign and national private sector should be widely viewed, adding that after the sanctions lifting large entities would come to invest in Sudan and investment partnerships would appear.