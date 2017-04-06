Sudan: Consolidation of Relations Between Khartoum and Juba Discussed

Kosti — A joint meeting between Al-Salam Locality in the White Nile State and Mang District in Fashooda State of South Sudan State was held at Kwek area in presence of Commissioner of Al-Salam Locality , Al-Gazouli Hashim Al-Gazouli and Governor of Mang District, Hassan Jibreil and legislative and native administration leaders from both side.

The meeting discussed issues of securing borders, opening corridors and protection of pastorals.

Al-Gazouli said in a statement to SUNA, that the meeting discussed issues of border security, movement of shepherds and holding forums for native administration leaders as well as getting assured of situations of refugees at camps.

Hassan Jibreil said the meeting came at directive of Governor of Fashooda State to strengthen cooperation and boost confidence between the two sides, stressing keenness over cooperation and good neighborliness.

He underlined resolve to protect shepherds who grazes inside South Sudan and to cement historic ties link Selaim and shuluk tribes.