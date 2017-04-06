Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has resigned from Parliament.

"The Office of the ANC Chief Whip confirms the resignation of former Deputy Finance Minister and ANC MP Cde Mcebisi Jonas as a member of parliament effective 31 March 2017," ANC chief whip media liaison Nonceba Mhlauli said in a statement on Thursday morning.

"Comrade Jonas has served both as Deputy Minister and MP with absolute distinction and dedication. He has also served the movement and the South African people in various capacities over the years. On behalf of the ANC in Parliament we thank comrade Jonas for his selfless service to the movement as its public representative.

"We are confident that he will continue serving the country and our movement in other capacities in future. We wish him well."

Jonas's move follows on the heels of former transport minister Dipuo Peters. Parliament confirmed her resignation as an ANC MP on Wednesday.

President Jacob Zuma sacked Peters, Jonas and finance minister Pravin Gordhan during his Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday night last week. Zuma appointed 10 new ministers and 10 new deputy ministers.

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu said the only crime Gordhan and Jonas had committed was being incorruptible.

They were set to return to Parliament as ordinary MPs.

Mhlauli told News24 on Wednesday that the resignation of Peters was effective as of March 31.

Mthembu wished Peters well in her future endeavours.

"Comrade Peters has served the movement and the people of South Africa in various capacities over the years with absolute distinction. On behalf of the ANC in Parliament we thank comrade Peters for her selfless service and dedication to the movement as its public representative," he said.

Source: News24