Uganda: Hungarian President Offers 50 Scholarships to Uganda

Photo: Daily Monitor

Ambassador Marcel R. Tibaleka, presenting his letters of credence to HUngarian President Janos Ader in Budapest.

Kampala — The Hungarian President János Áder has announced that his country will offer scholarships to 50 Ugandan students to study in the country effective this September.

In addition to the scholarships he also announced a €uros20m (Shs76b) aid package for Uganda funneled to projects to be identified by government.

President Áder made the offers last Thursday during bilateral talks with Uganda's non-residential envoy to the country Marcel Tibaleka who was presenting his letters of credence.

Ambassador Tibaleka, is Uganda's envoy to the Federal Republic of Germany where he is based but is also accredited Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, The Vatican, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania,. He also serves as Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Agencies in Bonn, Germany and Vienna, Austria.

During the bilateral talks, the two principals later held bilateral talks according to statement from ministry of Foreign Affairs, "exchanged views on strengthening the Uganda-Hungarian relations and stressed the importance of developing the mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation as well as expanding official contacts between the two States."

President Áder further expressed his country's interest in strengthening the all-sided cooperation with Uganda in sectors such as tourism education, agriculture, ICT, and housing. Trade figures between the two countries are unclear but the two also discussed trades, including boosting trade volumes.

The ceremony included the signing of the Presidential Guest Book before proceeding to the Heroes' Square for a wreath-laying ceremony accompanied by the guard of honour of the Budapest garrison, which fought to fend off the soviet forces near the end of World War II in 1944.