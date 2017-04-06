Tanzania: History Re-Written As Mkumbo Takes Oath of Office

Photo: Daily News

Former opposition party ACT-Wazalendo consultant and University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) senior lecturer, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, was yesterday historically sworn in as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.

The event, held at State House in Dar es Salaam, also saw President John Magufuli swearing in Dr Leonard Akwilapo as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology while Dr Ave-Maria Semakafu as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The President as well swore in Ambassador Baraka Luvanda (India), Ambassador Sylvester Ambokile (South Africa) and Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Mr Charles Kichere.

The officials were also subjected to oath of allegiance for public leaders which was administered by the Secretary of the Ethics Secretariat for Public Leaders, Mr Waziri Kipacha. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan took the opportunity to instruct the newly appointed government officials to consider national interests while discharging their responsibilities by adhering to laid down legislations and procedures.

"We will accord you required cooperation to accomplish your duties, do not let us down," the VP told the officials.

"We count on the Commissioner General of TRA to boost revenue collection; you also have to tell your officials to stop harassing people and instead collect only requisite taxes.

"It is also our hope that Prof Mkumbo will play a critical role in addressing water shortages in your capacity as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation," she said.