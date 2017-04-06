6 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: History Re-Written As Mkumbo Takes Oath of Office

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Former opposition party ACT-Wazalendo consultant and University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) senior lecturer, Professor Kitila Mkumbo.

Former opposition party ACT-Wazalendo consultant and University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) senior lecturer, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, was yesterday historically sworn in as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.

The event, held at State House in Dar es Salaam, also saw President John Magufuli swearing in Dr Leonard Akwilapo as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology while Dr Ave-Maria Semakafu as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The President as well swore in Ambassador Baraka Luvanda (India), Ambassador Sylvester Ambokile (South Africa) and Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Mr Charles Kichere.

The officials were also subjected to oath of allegiance for public leaders which was administered by the Secretary of the Ethics Secretariat for Public Leaders, Mr Waziri Kipacha. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan took the opportunity to instruct the newly appointed government officials to consider national interests while discharging their responsibilities by adhering to laid down legislations and procedures.

"We will accord you required cooperation to accomplish your duties, do not let us down," the VP told the officials.

"We count on the Commissioner General of TRA to boost revenue collection; you also have to tell your officials to stop harassing people and instead collect only requisite taxes.

"It is also our hope that Prof Mkumbo will play a critical role in addressing water shortages in your capacity as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation," she said.

More on This

Prof. Kitila Mkumbo Named Permanent Secretary in Water, Irrigation Portfolios

President John Magufuli has appointed Prof Kitila Mkumbo Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.