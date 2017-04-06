DUTCH top flight side Vitesse Arnhem has opened talks to extend the contract of Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who was linked with a switch to the English premiership at the start of the year.

The combative Warriors star has impressed at the Dutch and is set to be rewarded with an extension to his current deal runs until July 2018.

Reports from the Netherlands this week indicated that the club was looking to offer him a multi-year new deal.

Nakamba, who featured for Zimbabwe at the recent Africa Cup Nations Finals and Gabon, confirmed the deal to local Dutch media but said he was leaving the talks to his management team.

"I'm solely focusing on my football. I've never won a cup or title. Everything is now focused on that," said the midfielder who also featured in his side's narrow 1-0 win away to Heracles Almelo.

Nakamba's Vitesse currently sit fifth in the Dutch top flight league, with 45 points from 29 games. Feyenoord top the table from 72 points followed by Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven in second and third place respectively.

In January this year, the Zimbabwean international was linked with a move to the English premiership where the 23-year-old had reportedly attracted the interest of Everton's Dutch manager Ronald Koeman.

Nakamba player for Bantu Rovers in his home town of Bulawayo between 2010 and 2014 after which he moved to French side Nancy. He then switched to Vitesse in 2014.