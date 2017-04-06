Sophie Chese — Zimbabwean writer Prince Dubilizwe Sibanda has engaged South African producers for his film "African Saga", which is set to be released soon.

The production is being shot in Vaal, Johannesburg.

In an interview, Sibanda said the film, which is going to be a 13-episode series, has actors from different African countries since it touches on issues that affect almost all nations on the continent.

"'African Saga' is all about the day to day lives of African people and, to be specific, is mainly based on the previous xenophobic attacks that took place in SA.

"The film has actors from different countries such as Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, Nigeria, Swaziland and Ethiopia," he said.

He said since they want the film to be aired on South Africa's eTV, the date of the release is yet to be revealed.

"We are still in negotiations with eTV, but we can assure you that the drama is going to be out before the end of the year. It is a 13-episode project," he said.

Meanwhile, Dereck Mpofu's song "Say No To Xenophobia" has been selected to be used as the title track on the film.

In a statement, the film's production company Vregawood Dream Entertainment confirmed the use of Mpofu's song on their film.

"'Say No to Xenophobia' is going to be used as a title track in the drama 'African Saga' in performance of the obligations given by Vregawood within the borders of SA or beyond if and when need arises," reads part of their contract with Mpofu.

Mpofu who is ecstatic about the whole thing said he was happy that the song is getting the recognition he always wanted.

"I did the song with the intention to address the xenophobic vice with a particular aim to address the situation obtaining in SA against foreigners from different nationalities," he said.

The film is directed by John Hlaluku former "Emzini Wezinziswa" actor.

The drama features popular South African popular actors including Elliot Makhubo who once featured on eTV's "Rhythm City", Mzansi Magic's Uncle Malume and also Peter Malekane who is currently on Mzansi Magic's "The Queen" just to name a few.