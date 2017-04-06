6 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Nyirarukundo Eyes Medal At IAAF World Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Highly-rated female athlete Salome Nyirarukundo has vowed to become the first Rwandan athlete to win a medal at this year's IAAF World Championships.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old made history by winning the third edition of Berkane International Half Marathon in Morocco on her debut.

She finished the 21.097km race, ahead of an Ethiopian and three Kenyans after posting one hour, 11 minutes and 13 seconds. She set a new course record as well after breaking the one set by Ethiopian Olira Belyenesh, the winner of the inaugural edition in 2013, who clocked 1h:11':18.

Nyirarukundo beat her closest challenger, Borecha Bekolech Gudeta from Ethiopia by 40 seconds.

"It was my first time to compete in this race but I was determined to do well, I was also very confident because I had two months of good preparations in Kenya. I broke away after 16 kilometres and never looked back until the finish line," she told Times Sport on Tuesday.

Following a successful 2016, Nyirarukundo attracted attention from the world's top athletics managers, and in January this year, after parting company with APR Athletics Club, she struck a deal with Netherlands-based Global Sports Communication, which also has bases in Uganda, Kenya and China.

The company represents up to 150 athletes from 20 different countries including; Eliud Kipchoge, the 2016 Rio Olympics Marathon gold medalist, Kenenisa Bekele (the current World and Olympic record holder in men's 5,000m and 10,000m), Almaz Ayana (Rio Olympics women 10,000m gold medal winner).

Others include; Kenyan Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor (the 2017 IAAF World Cross Country champion) and Uganda's Stephen Kiprotich the 2012 London Olympics marathon gold medalist.

Nyirarukundo, who currently trains with the above world champions at Kaptagat training camp in Eldoret, Kenya, revealed that her focus now is winning a medal at the IAAF World Championships set for August 4-13 in London.

The youngster qualified for the world championships in the women's 10,000 meters during her debut at the 2016 Olympics.

She said, "My target is to win a medal in London. Because of training with all these world-class athletes, I feel it's very possible. All I need is to continue training hard."

The entry standard in women 10,000m is 32 minutes and 15 seconds, valid from January 1, 2016 until July 23, 2017. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Rutsiro-born athlete debutant finished 27th after clocking 32:07:80.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @jeffasiimwe92

Rwanda

Women National Football League to Start On May 6

The 2017 women's first division football league is scheduled to start on May 6, according to the Rwanda Football… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.