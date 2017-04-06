Nigeria: Jigawa Govt College Gets New Biology Lab

Government College, Birnin Kudu, Jigawa is the latest public school to get a new biology laboratory installed by the firm Esso, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, to improve science education.

Esso and the civil society group Community Health Empowerment Foundation (CHEF) reconstructed and refurbished the lab's interiors and procured clinostats, human development models, microscopes, island benches and baby in-utero models to equip the lab.

"We expect that this laboratory will both enhance the quality of teaching of biology as well as the outcome of the external examinations in Government College, Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State", said Nigel Cookey-Gam, manager for government and business relations at Esso.

He said ExxonMobil's subsidiaries have invested more than N8 billion in education in Nigeria in the last 20 years, including N57m on secondary school scholarships for indigent students in Akwa Ibom and N4b on undergraduate scholarships.

Executive director of CHEF, Ernest Nwokolo, praised Esso's consistent effort to improve the study of sciences in secondary schools.

"I hope that both government and other corporate organizations will devote consistent efforts like EEPNL has done over these years towards supporting the study of science in schools," he said.