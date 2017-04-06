5 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Jigawa Govt College Gets New Biology Lab

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement A. Oloyede

Government College, Birnin Kudu, Jigawa is the latest public school to get a new biology laboratory installed by the firm Esso, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, to improve science education.

Esso and the civil society group Community Health Empowerment Foundation (CHEF) reconstructed and refurbished the lab's interiors and procured clinostats, human development models, microscopes, island benches and baby in-utero models to equip the lab.

"We expect that this laboratory will both enhance the quality of teaching of biology as well as the outcome of the external examinations in Government College, Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State", said Nigel Cookey-Gam, manager for government and business relations at Esso.

He said ExxonMobil's subsidiaries have invested more than N8 billion in education in Nigeria in the last 20 years, including N57m on secondary school scholarships for indigent students in Akwa Ibom and N4b on undergraduate scholarships.

Executive director of CHEF, Ernest Nwokolo, praised Esso's consistent effort to improve the study of sciences in secondary schools.

"I hope that both government and other corporate organizations will devote consistent efforts like EEPNL has done over these years towards supporting the study of science in schools," he said.

Nigeria

Crude Oil Production Decreases to 1.6 Million Barrels Per Day

Nigeria's average daily crude oil and condensate production has dropped from the two million barrels per day (bpd) it… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.