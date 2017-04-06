Tanzania: Minister Orders Defiant Pastoralists Out of Parks

Dodoma — The government has maintained its position requiring pastoralists, who illegally entered and grazing their animals in forest reserves and national parks in the country, to leave such areas with immediate effect.

Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Prof Jumanne Maghembe told the National Assembly here yesterday that the time allocated for them to leave the areas has already expired.

He pointed out that the presence of such animals in forest reserves and national parks was illegal and all pastoralists were aware of such position of the law. "They were given time to leave the areas, but they have remained defiant. The time given is over," the Minister said.

"I advise all pastoralists to remove their animals as quickly as possible before the government takes other legal measures," Prof Maghembe appealed when responding to a supplementary question by Joseph Kasheku (Geita-CCM).

In his question, the MP expressed concern on the government's operation conducted in various parts of the country, including Geita constituency where pastoralists were being forced to vacate areas set for grazing their animals. Earlier, Deputy Minister Ramo Makame had clarified that indeed there were several challenges surrounding the matter.

But, he was quick to point out that each problem surrounding the matter has its own source and its resolution will be different. He pointed out that the government will continue to take action and rectify the matter for national interest, because allowing pastoralists to continue invading the forests and national parks illegally had negative impacts to the nation.

In his basic question, the lawmaker had explained that the Tanzania Forestry Agency had reallocated beacons for boundaries of forests in his constituency, which were set since 1974 and put them at the centre of villages in accordance with the 1984 map.

He pointed out that such villages have Government Notices (GN), are recognized and even the President has already ordered such exercise to stop, but nothing is being done, thus leaving the citizens in uncertainty. The MP, therefore, wanted to know the government's statement on the matter.

Responding to the question, the Deputy Minister explained that Geita Forestry Reserve with 47,700 hectares was registered in 1952 and gazetted. He pointed out that the major part of the forestry is at Geita hills slops surrounding Geita town in the West, North and North East. He added that in 1984, the government reviewed boundaries of the forest for the purpose of putting beacons.

During such review, the Deputy Minister went on, it was discovered that the proper boundary as per the law passed at the centre of villages that were established and registered in 1974 during villagisation.

He, however, pointed out that the government has not conducted an operation to remove the residents who were found to have encroached forestry reserve areas, but was looking at the best way of resolving the matter without causing any inconveniences.