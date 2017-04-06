Tanzania: Mvungi Murder - 30 Witnesses On Call

The prosecution has lined up 30 witnesses to testify in a case involving the murder of the late Sengondo Mvungi, whose hearing is expected to start at the High Court in Dar es Salaam.

State Attorney Patric Mwita revealed this in court yesterday during the committal proceedings held before Kisutu Senior Resident Magistrate, Thomas Simba. Mr Mwita also told the court that 13 exhibits, among them, the instruments used, arrest warranties and caution statements of the accused would be tendered as evidence.

However, he 'cautioned' that the High Court had yet to set date for the hearing. It was alleged that the accused killed Dr Mvungi on November 3, 2013, at Msakuzi Kiswegere area within Kinondoni District in the city.

According to the prosecutor, a group of suspected robbers stormed the residence of Dr Mvungi (then aged 61), then a member of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) where they allegedly attacked him on fateful November 3, 2013.

They critically wounded him when he attempted to fight back. He was first admitted to Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI)'s Intensive Care Unit in Dar es Salaam, but his condition remained critical, prompting referral to Milpark Hospital in Parktown West, Johannesburg, South Africa on November 7, 2013.

Meanwhile, Principal Resident Magistrate, Huruma Shaidi has adjourned the trial of the alleged Queen of Ivory, Chinese Yang Feng Clan (66), charged with leading organised crime and unlawful dealing in government trophies worth 5.4bn/- to today.

Principal State Attorney Faraja Nchimbi told the court the case had come for the hearing of the inquiry proceedings and three witnesses had been lined up but could not appear due to 'unavoidable' circumstances.

"We communicated with the Zonal Crime Officer (ZCO) for the witnesses to show up in court and they were informed ... but the witnesses have failed to show up today because they were carrying out an operation in Kibiti ... they were to start their journey to Dar es Salaam on Monday but failed because the weather had gone bad," said Mr Nchimbi.

He informed the court that the witnesses were to arrive at any moment yesterday and requested for an adjournment for the case to continue today.

Defence Counsel Jeremiah Mtobesya agreed that hearing continues today as requested. Clan is charged alongside two Tanzanian businessmen, Salivius Matembo (39) and Manase Philemon (39).

The prosecution alleges that between January 1, 2000 and May 22, 2014 in the city, all the three carried out illegal deals in government trophies.