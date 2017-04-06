6 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Alshabaab Imports Its Bombs Through Mogadishu Port, Outgoing Security Minister Says

Outgoing Security Minister Claims Alshabaab Imports Bomb Material Through Mogadishu Port.  The outgoing Interior Security Minister Abdirizak Omar on Wednesday revealed that Alshabaab has been using the Mogadishu port to import bomb making material.

Speaking to journalists as he handed over the portfolio to the new minister Ducale Islow the outgoing Minister said the ministry had a lot of challenges including averting bombings in the future.

He however did not volunteer much information regarding the secret importation of explosives through the country's main port.

The revelation came in the same day that a car bombing tore into a restaurant near the Interior Security ministry headquarters killing five people.

Later on Wednesday three mortar shelling were fired in the vicinity of the Qatar Embassy in Mogadishu but it is not clear what the target was.

The Mogadishu international Port operations was taken over by Turkey's Albayrak Group in 2015.

