6 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Three Civilians Killed in Barawe Amisom-Alshabab Crossfire

Four civilians including an 80yr old woman were killed in cross fire between Alshabaab and Amisom troops near Barawe, authorities have confirmed.

In an interview with Radio Dalsan MP Nurani Bakari the civilians were killed when Amisom sprayed bullets following an attack by Alshabaab

"The incident took place at Suta Beel which is ten kilometers from Barawe town. Alshabaab had attacked an Amisom convoy and Amisom fired back but civilians were caught up and killed" MO Bakari said.

The legislator was critical about Amisom's reaction to open fire in an area that is populated by civilians.

"We hope to table a motion in Parliament against such collateral damages if the trend continues this way" Bakari told Radio Dalsan.

Amisom has in the past been on the focus for civilian deaths under similar circumstances.

Efforts by Radio Dalsan to contact Amisom were not successful.

