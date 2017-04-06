Tanzania: Vice-President Blessed Serengeti Boys Jet Off

Photo: Daily News

Serengeti boys during the farewell.

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan has given the national youth team, Serengeti Boys words of motivation, to inspire success in the African Youth Championship (AYC) finals in Gabon next month.

She gave the words during a dinner with the team and officials at her Oysterbay residency in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, at an occasion to bid farewell to the team.

She expressed confidence on the team banking on good preparation the players underwent including several friendly matches. Adding, she urged players to work hard and deliver as Tanzanians have high hopes of a successful mission in Gabon.

Serengeti Boys jetted off yesterday for Morocco to pitch a month residential camp ahead of AYC finals. The VP urged the players, technical bench and other leaders in the team to unite, observe discipline and work together amicably so as to achieve the desired goal.

"In order for these boys to do well in their tough continental assignment, they need good care, motivation, love and solidarity among themselves, their coaches and leaders," she advised.

However, the Vice-President cautioned the team leaders to take care of the boys and ensure they behave well since indiscipline can tarnish the image of the players, team and the country they represent.

In retrospect, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe has condemned an act by Yono Auction Mart officials to seize a bus carrying Serengeti Boys players en-route to the Vice-President's residency.

Mwakyembe, who also attended the dinner, requested Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to meet so as to resolve the tax stand off that remained unsolved for quite a long time.

Mwakyembe's order came following an embarrassing decision committed by officials from Yono Auction Mart, working as TRA brokers, who seized TFF bus at a hotel in Dar es Salaam, where it was parked before taking the players to the Vice-President's premises.

In his attempt to resolve the matter, the Minister has ordered his ministry's Permanent Secretary, Professor Elisante Ole Gabriel to hold talks with his Ministry of Finance and Planning's counterpart and the Commissioner General of TRA within two days to resolve the TFF tax issue.

Apart from seizing the team's bus, TRA brokers have as well locked the offices of TFF in Dar es Salaam, hence paralysing daily operations of the federation. In another development, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has apologized for seizing the bus carrying the U-17 national team.

In their statement, TRA said they regretted what their debt collectors did to innocent boys who are representing the nation in the crucial mission. TRA had ordered a release of the bus, which according to TFF's Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas, it was already at the hands of TFF yesterday. It is alleged that the federation has failed to pay the 1.1bn/-, which spun from 2010 to 2015.

Initially, the unpaid tax amounted to 1.6bn/- and so far, reports say, TFF managed to pay only 400m/-. TFF failed to pay tax deductions from the salaries of the national team, Taifa Stars coaches, from the time the team was under the tutelage of Brazilian, Marcio Maximo, who arrived in 2006 to 2010, followed by the Danish men Jan Poulsen, Jacob Michelsen and Kim Poulsen.

The deductions also amounts from Value Added Tax (VAT) accrued from an international friendly match between Taifa Stars and Brazil held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in 2010, deduction from TFF's employees' salaries, earnings from foreign players as well as deductions from youth trainers.