Rwanda: Women National Football League to Start On May 6

The 2017 women's first division football league is scheduled to start on May 6, according to the Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA).

The first division league will comprise eight teams, the same number that will also compete in the second division whose kick-off dates are yet to be set.

The dates were set during a meeting of the participating clubs on Tuesday, chaired by Félicité Rwemalika, the head of women football in FERWAFA.

Clubs that attended the meeting include; AS Kigali, Kamonyi FC, Les Lionnes, Rambura FC, Bugesera FC, Gakenke FC, Inyemera FC, Rugende FC and Nyagatare FC.

Others were; Imanzi FC, Nashyo FC, Rwamagana City FC, Scandinavia FC, Gatsibo FC, AS Kabuye and Ndabuc FC.

Addressing the meeting, Rwemalika said, "Don't focus on receiving the financial support from FERWAFA but instead aim to have your teams play and be involved in making the league more competitive."

"We have come a long way to ensure that Rwandan women football reaches this stage, there is more that needs to be done but let's collectively work starting this season to make the league more competitive and attractive to potential sponsors," she stated.

During the meeting, it was agreed there will be a three-team contest to decide the two teams which will remain in the first division league along with the top six from last season to make the eight-team league. The remaining team will be relegated to the second division league.

The three teams that will feature in the play-off round include; Inyemera FC, Rugende FC and Nyagatare FC. AS Kigali are the reigning champions.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @jeffasiimwe92