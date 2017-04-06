Merrick Bremner hit a few hurdles down the home straight at Waterkloof Golf Club, but a solid two-putt par at the closing hole netted the five-time Sunshine Tour winner first prize in the IGT Challenge Tour's Waterkloof Challenge on Wednesday.

'I made a strong start, but I missed a few opportunities down the back nine,' Bremner said after his final round 68 and four stroke victory on 19-under-par 197.

'I'm really happy with the shape I'm in after the two weeks on the IGT Challenge Tour, though, and I feel ready to take my game to the Zimbabwe Open. It's been great to get some game time to get the rust off and the focus sharp before the Sunshine Tour starts up again.'

The 31-year-old Investec Property player began the last 18 holes with a two-shot lead over Matias Calderon from Chile and he had four shots on Sunshine Tour rookie Herman Loubser.

'I birdied the second and third and picked up another birdie at seven to turn three under with my nose still in front after Matias birdied four and eagled the par five,' Bremner said. 'He had back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12, but I held on to a one shot lead with a birdie at 12. I didn't take advantage of the par five (14) after hitting nine-iron from the middle of the fairway, but Mat also made par.

'We both scrambled for birdies at 15, but the momentum shifted in my favour at 16 after Mat made an unlucky double. His ball ricocheted backwards after hitting something and he hit a tree with his next shot. We both hit it in the drink at 17 and had to up-and-down for bogey, but I hit a proper tee shot down the 18th fairway, put it safely on the green and two-putted for the win.

'It was a great rally and a lot of fun to get the competitive juices going at full speed. Mat played really great and he is going to be a good addition to the new blood on the Sunshine Tour. Herman, too. He is a real fighter. I wish them both well for their tour debut in Zimbabwe.'

Meanwhile Calderon bogeyed the last hole for a 71 to finish in third on his own at 202.

Loubser moved into fourth at 203 with a 70 while Dainfern's Matthew Spacey produced a flawless 66 to leapfrog both fellow Sunshine Tour rookies and close out second place at 15 under.

Heinrich Bruiners shot the low round of the day - an eight-under 64 - to vault to joint fifth at 12 under, while fellow Gary Player School of 2017 members Sipho Bujela and Musiwalo Nethunzwi grabbed a share of 10th with respective rounds of 65 and 69.

Bremner did end up taking cash of buddy George Coetzee but it was a little less than expected after the five-time European Tour winner fired a 66 to win the final round bet.

Final Results

(All competitors RSA unless otherwise specified and amateurs indicated as AMA)

197 - Merrick Bremner 66 63 68

201 - Matthew Spacey 66 69 66

202 - Matias Calderon (CHL) 60 71 71

203 - Herman Loubser 67 66 70

204 - Heinrich Bruiners 70 70 64, George Coetzee 66 72 66, Antonio Costa (CHL) 68 68 68, Breyten Meyer 68 67 69

205 - NJ Arnoldi 68 69 68

206 - Sipho Bujela 70 71 65, Musiwalo Nethunzwi 71 66 69, Bryce McCabe 70 66 70

208 - Jason Smith 70 69 69, Tyron Mc Comb 69 69 70

209 - Andi Dill 70 71 68, Jacquin Hess 67 70 72

210 - Toto Thimba Jnr 73 67 70, Matthew Vogel 70 70 70, Pieter Kruger 70 73 67

211 - Michael Palmer 69 71 71

212 - Dwayne Basson 71 70 71, Richard O'Donovan (IRE) 68 73 71, Jaco Mouton 73 69 70, Teagan Moore 69 69 74, Gerard Du Plooy 73 70 69, Altaaf Bux 73 70 69, Makhetha Mazibuko 69 69 74

213 - Brendan Britten (NAM) 73 68 72, Ruan Korb AMA 72 67 74, Thabang Simon 72 67 74, Arthur Horne (SWA) 71 72 70, Wayne Stroebel 71 66 76, Andrew Van Der Knaap 71 75 67

214 - Teboho Sefatsa 70 73 71, Estiaan Conradie 69 70 75, Dwayne Coetzee 68 69 77

215 - John Bele 71 70 74, Tyrone Ryan 73 67 75, Wesley Baptiste 69 73 73, Divan Marais 68 75 72

216 - Ruhan Van Dijk AMA 72 72 72, Vaughn Van Deventer AMA 71 73 72, Marc De Jager AMA 72 74 70

217 - Joshua Galt (TTO) 69 73 75, Jadrick Fourie AMA 72 70 75, Quintin Wilsnach 74 72 71

218 - Wessel Duvenhage AMA 69 72 77, Clinton Grobler 71 68 79, Brandon Cloete 74 70 74, Bryce Myburgh 73 72 73

219 - Paul Rodrigues AMA 71 73 75, Thabi Ngcobo 73 73 73

220 - Thanda Mavundla 69 76 75, Eric Nel AMA 72 74 74

221 - Matt Westner 71 73 77

222 - Deon Bredenkamp 73 73 76

224 - Ruan Conradie 74 71 79

WDN - Ockert Strydom 74 71 WDN

N/R - Stephan Erasmus AMA 69 71 N/R

RTD - Bennie Van Der Merwe 68 71 RTD