Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela on Wednesday called on President Jacob Zuma to withdraw his High Court in Pretoria application to review and set aside the remedial action recommendations in the State of Capture report.

She said Zuma should immediately appoint a commission of inquiry or allow Parliament to host open public hearings under the joint ethics committee regarding the report.

Madonsela acknowledged the recent Cabinet reshuffle that saw the removal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

She said Jonas's removal was inevitable because of his whistleblowing role in the report. She added that Jonas "simply lost his job without the administrative justice of having had his allegations tested by an independent body".

"[I]respectfully believe that this does not augur well for would be whistleblowers, our country's fight against corruption and efforts in the pursuit of good governance, the rule of law and sustainable democracy."

Madonsela added that many of the other ministers that were dismissed had either been helpful in the "state capture" investigation or spoke out against delay tactics regarding the probe.

She also highlighted the fact that Gordhan was dismissed as finance minister while he was involved in litigating on behalf of government against Oakbay, a company co-owned by Zuma's son and the Gupta family.

"This naturally presented a conflict of interest for President Zuma requiring him to choose between his responsibility as the President entrusted with protecting the public interest and natural concerns about his family and personal interests that could be imperilled if [former minister] Gordhan's litigation were to triumph," she said.

