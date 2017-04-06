Mauritius: E-Government Conference Focuses On Implementation of Smac Technologies

press release

The 4th edition of State Informatics Limited (SIL) e-Government Conference on the theme Digital Transformation in Public Administration regrouping stakeholders evolving in the Information Technology (IT) sector opened yesterday at the Intercontinental Hotel, Balaclava in the presence of the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden.

The two-day conference organised at the initiative of SIL in collaboration with Oracle and the Government of Mauritius aims at exploring the trends shaped by SMAC technologies around the world and the way Government and citizens would benefit from the adoption of such technologies in the current context. SMAC is the convergence of four technologies namely: social media, mobile computing, analytics and cloud-based computing and is regarded as the next phase of e-Governance.

The conference serves as platform for the IT professionals and decision makers to discuss on the challenges faced during the implementation of IT projects in the Government and how SIL can assist and collaborate with the Government in achieving the e-Government Strategy 2013-2017. A strategy which aims at increasing the participation of citizens in decision making processes, the convenience of citizens and businesses in their interactions with the authorities and transparency and accountability in Government operations.

In his address, the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden recalled the philosophy of the Government which is to make of the ICT sector one of the main pillars of the economy as well as the vision of the Prime Minister who has emphasised on perspectives of a digital economy in a new era of development.

He thus underpinned the importance of digital technology and digital transformation in the public administration system to meet the ever-changing landscape with the adoption of the e-Government strategy in the wake of daunting challenges in the public service.

According to him, the e-Government strategy will include initiatives such as the Open Government Data to empower citizens and businesses with data building blocks for data analysis and development of mobile apps; Data Sharing Policy which makes it possible for Government agencies to capture data once and share among themselves for ensuring optimal efficiency in delivery of public services, and the Open Source Software Policy which outlines the country's willingness to develop an open source software industry to support ICTs in Government and in the nation.

Minister Yogida Sawmynaden further stressed on the modernisation of citizen experience and Government administration in Mauritius through the SMAC technologies adding that to date several e-Government projects have been implemented throughout the civil service and that his Ministry has also made provision for an Info-Highway Platform for the sharing and exchange of data among Ministries and Departments.

The objective of which is to improve the convenience of citizens and businesses in their interactions with Government whereby data already captured in Government databases may be shared among different Ministries and Departments, thus avoiding the need to request the same document/information several times from citizens and businesses. As at date, nine data sharing requests have been completed with some 20 more requests for connection in the pipeline.

One of the innovations for this year's conference is the demo area which aims at promoting solutions from SIL and Oracle, ultimately showcasing how these new technologies can integrate with existing systems for more efficiency and ultimately achieve higher standards in citizen centric service delivery.