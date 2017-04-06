Kenya: ODM Youth Leader Sought By Police for Misusing Firearm

Photo: CFM News

Senator Elizabeth Ongoro accused the party of short-changing her by handing a direct nomination to incumbent Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang.

Nairobi — Police are looking for Orange Democratic Movement youth leader Benson Musungu who fired shots at the party headquarters on Wednesday to scare away a rowdy group.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says he has ordered the arrest of the youth leader for allegedly misusing his firearm.

Chaos rocked the party headquarters when nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro went there accompanied by a group of youths to demand an explanation why her rival legislator TJ Kajwang of Ruaraka was handed a direct nomination.

No casualties were reported in the fiasco.

On Thursday, the police boss vowed to deal firmly with any politician who breaches the Public Order Act during party primaries and the General Election.

He warned that there will be no sacred cows in the crackdown against those contravening the law.

"We have noticed a tendency of individuals firing in the air anyhow thereby causing unnecessary panic. Anybody falling afoul of the firearms Act will certainly face the full sanctions of that law," Boinnet said.

"We shall enforce all relevant laws with the necessary firmness and impartiality without favouring any persons irrespective of their political persuasion. We wish to remind political parties to comply with provisions of the Public Order Act and desist from actions that breach that law," he affirmed.

In Migori County, the party was put on the spot after a rally was disrupted by rowdy youths.

A bodyguard of one of the legislators attending the event was injured as gunshots were fired in the air.