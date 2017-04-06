Uganda: Parliament Passes Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2017

Photo: Dominic Bukenya/Daily Monitor

Members of parliament debate during the plenary session recently (file photo).

Parliament has passed the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2017, which contains amendments aimed at suppressing terror financing. Section two of the approved bill provides a definition of a suspected terrorist.

The old act only defined a terrorist organisation and individuals but didn't provide for a suspected terrorist. However, Parliament deleted a clause, which grants the internal affairs minister powers to designate a terror suspect.

Section 7 of the bill introduces the element of terror activity being perpetuated within or outside Uganda in response to the global nature of terrorism.

Clause three of the bill seeks to curb collection of funds and ultimate financing of a suspected terrorist or organization and collection of funds to facilitate travel of a terrorist outside Uganda.

The amended act also criminalizes acts of terrorism regardless of the intent of the terrorist. Judith Nabakooba, the chairperson of the defense committee of parliament, says the new amendments will now ensure effective legislation when it comes to individuals or organization involved in terrorism outside the country.

"... suspected terrorist then criminalising the acts of terrorism and also looking at financing money which comes from out but again looking at training, receiving training - or even going outside for training to conduct training. Once somebody is proved to have been in this terrorism-related training then they can be taken on by this law", said Nabakooba.

Sydney Asubo, the executive director Finance Intelligence Authority told the committee recently that the amended law will strengthen the entire government system in fighting terrorism. He says the act is now clear on the fate of a terrorist even if his intention was not to terrorize others, but a single individual.

"Somebody may not have an intension; his intension was to hijack a plane so that his wife comes back to him. He says that if the wife doesn't agree to come back to him, he is going to crash the plane.

Now, his intension was not to kill anybody but to win back the love of his wife. But the consequence of his action was to terrorise others, because you don't know if you are going to live, you are up in the air. Somebody is holding a bomb, something across his chest and saying that he is going to blow up the plane. Although it was not his intention, the truth of the matter is that the consequence was to terrorise the innocent passengers who were on the plane", said Asubo.

URN