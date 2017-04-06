South Africa: It Is Time for South Africans to Stop Believing Their Own Publicity

analysis

Jacob Zuma provides a powerful mirror to South Africans at this time of crisis, asking us - Do we like what I see? And what can we do about it?

This past week has been like a visit to the hospital for an endoscopy scan. It gives us bad news about ourselves. It's not only about Zuma, it's about us.

This past week has been a lesson in what Bob Marley said in his Redemption Song, from the album, Uprising (1980), when he sang, in quiet and serious tones: "Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds."

In the most humiliating and shameful way, last week millions of South Africans were instructed by the highest office of the land to throw away the illusions of the past 23 years, and face an ugly, unwanted and unpalatable truth. Yes, we are still enslaved, we are not yet free. And this is our own doing.

With deepest respect to Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke of the Constitutional Court, the problem lies in front of us in the very first sentence of his Dedication to a book of essays, Institutionalising Democracy: The Story of the Electoral Commission of South...