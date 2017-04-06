Uganda: Judges Face Punishment Over Delayed Judgements

Photo: The Observer

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe.

The Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe is set to issue a practice directive to judges to deliver judgments that have been pending for more than 60 days.

According to the Chief Registrar, Paul Gadenya, the judges will be expected to deliver their judgments by May 30, 2017. He says those who fail to comply with the practice directive will be submitted to the Judicial Service Commission for punishment.

Practice directives are issued by the chief justice, in exercise of his constitutional mandate of superintending over the judiciary, to supplement the Rules of Court by regulating court practice and procedure.

Gadenya also notes that the chief justice has already issued a practice directive requiring judges to conclude all cases that are more than two years old within the next 20 months, adding that each court is expected to report back on the cases cleared from the backlog.

Uganda has a backlog of more than 100,000 cases, which have affected the operation of the judicial system. Gadenya disclosed this while appearing before the legal committee of parliament as party of the technocrats from the Judiciary led by the Judiciary permanent secretary, Kagole Kivumbi to defend their FY 2017/2018 budget.

He admitted that one of the things contributing to the case backlog is the delay by judges to deliver judgments after concluding cases, which he said is avoidable.

"But we want to assure the country that come May 30th all these old judgements which are more than 60 days old will be delivered. May 2017! What we are proposing is, for judges with pending judgements to deliver, they have to take off time and write those judgements.

So, trials will be affected but at least can we have these judgements out of the system. We're also proposing, those who don't comply there is the Judicial Service Commission. If a judge can't write a judgment for six months, for a year do you need to define incompetence? I don't think you need to because more than a year, honestly that is incompetence", said Gadenya.

Gadenya however, said the new practice directive is aimed at reducing case backlog, saying judges with pending judgments will be required to take off time to write and deliver them. He was responding to question raised by the legislators led by the legal committee chairman, Jacob Oboth-Oboth why the Court of Appeal has taken long to dispose parliamentary election petitions.

Oboth said that the delay to dispose of the petition and absence of a clear criterion to guide the allocation of cases to particular judges had led to a feeling that decisions are influenced by money. He explained to the judiciary officials that election petitions are a matter of public interest, adding that there is speculation that the delay is deliberate.

The Shadow Attorney General, Wilfred Niwagaba and Kiira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, said there is need to amend a provision in the Court of Appeal Rules, which leaves the discretion to allocate cases to the deputy chief justice. Rule 20 of the Court Appeal gives the responsibility of determining the allocation of business and the sittings of the Court of Appeal to the deputy chief justice.

The MPs noted that the provision is currently being abused by the deputy Chief Justice, Steven Kavuma. Niwagaba said the provision should be amended to allow the registrar to allocate the cases like it is at High court level. However, in his response, Gadenya asked parliament to approve the cost for an automated system that allocates cases to judges depending on their load.

"The principles of judicial independence demand that judges do not choose cases that they hear. They provide that other people, in this case registrars are the ones who determine which cases go to judge A, judge X, judge Z. And those who have even more developed jurisdictions now have an automatic system of allocation so that you put in the cases and the system does allocate the cases automatically. What we are asking parliament to do is to give us resources for us to have a robust case management system because there now you depend on technology", Gadenya added.

The Judiciary requires Shs 36 billion over a three-year period to acquire an ICT system for courts. However, government has allocated the Judiciary only Shs 781 million out of the required Shs 14 billion for installing the ICT system leaving a funding gap of Shs 11.2 billion.