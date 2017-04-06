Photo: GCIS

Fired finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal believes that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan wants to form a new political party.

KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo told News24 on Thursday that Gordhan's "public consultations" pointed to his aim of forming a splinter political party.

The ANCYL's belief was based on the history of splinter groups which have parted ways with the ANC in the past, said Sabelo.

"Terror Lekota started Cope after he lost in an ANC elective conference. He first had widespread consultations with society, claiming that he was defending the Constitution and the Freedom Charter, but ended up forming Cope. [Julius] Malema also did the same thing when he started the EFF," said Sabelo.

Seeing Gordhan do the same thing suggested that he also wanted to form a splinter political party, he said.

Gordhan has been speaking out publicly against the government since the death of party stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

March in Zuma's defence

He is also one of the main speakers at nationwide Kathrada memorial services.

Neither Gordhan nor his spokesperson Yolisa Tyantsi were immediately available for comment on Thursday.

Gordhan's phone went straight to voicemail, while Tyantsi's phone went unanswered.

She did not immediately respond to an SMS sent to her.

Sabelo said the ANCYL would hold marches across the province on Friday in defence of President Jacob Zuma, but that the main march would be in Durban.

He added that the ANCYL plans to hold a cadre's forum at 17:00 on Friday, with ANC national executive committee member Fikile Mbalula as the main speaker.

Source: News24