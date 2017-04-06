6 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gordhan Planning to Form New Political Party - KZN ANCYL

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
Fired finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal believes that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan wants to form a new political party.

KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo told News24 on Thursday that Gordhan's "public consultations" pointed to his aim of forming a splinter political party.

The ANCYL's belief was based on the history of splinter groups which have parted ways with the ANC in the past, said Sabelo.

"Terror Lekota started Cope after he lost in an ANC elective conference. He first had widespread consultations with society, claiming that he was defending the Constitution and the Freedom Charter, but ended up forming Cope. [Julius] Malema also did the same thing when he started the EFF," said Sabelo.

Seeing Gordhan do the same thing suggested that he also wanted to form a splinter political party, he said.

Gordhan has been speaking out publicly against the government since the death of party stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

March in Zuma's defence

He is also one of the main speakers at nationwide Kathrada memorial services.

Neither Gordhan nor his spokesperson Yolisa Tyantsi were immediately available for comment on Thursday.

Gordhan's phone went straight to voicemail, while Tyantsi's phone went unanswered.

She did not immediately respond to an SMS sent to her.

Sabelo said the ANCYL would hold marches across the province on Friday in defence of President Jacob Zuma, but that the main march would be in Durban.

He added that the ANCYL plans to hold a cadre's forum at 17:00 on Friday, with ANC national executive committee member Fikile Mbalula as the main speaker.

Source: News24

South Africa

It's Not National Treasury That Is Blocking Economic Transformation

President Jacob Zuma has blamed the National Treasury under Pravin Gordhan for the slow pace of economic transformation.… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.