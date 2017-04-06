Mauritius: Focus On Augmented Reality and Learning Enhancement On Green Practices

press release

Research findings showing a positive correlation between Augmented Reality (AR) and learning enhancement on green practices were discussed yesterday during a seminar at the Mauritius Research Council (MRC) at Ebène Heights in Ebène Cyber-city.

The findings of the research project, initiated by the MRC under its Small Scale Research and Innovation Grant Scheme, were presented by the project team. The focus of the project was 'Towards Green Consumption of Electronic Devices: Using AR to Improve Awareness'. Discussions were conducted by resource persons from the University of Mauritius and from the University of Middlesex University (Mauritius Branch Campus).

The research project had as objective to assess the effectiveness of using AR to improve awareness on green consumption of electronic devices.

To meet the set objectives, an AR-based mobile application was developed to help individuals learn and understand energy consumption from various electronic devices used at home and in offices. The application also provides a means for end-users to track the amount of energy consumed by various devices and provide appropriate tips and best practices to educate users on green practices. Additionally, the application comprises a quiz feature to assess the knowledge of the users.

During the past few decades, the adoption of electric and electronic devices (e.g. television sets, computers and refrigerators) in both households and businesses has brought immense benefits to human beings in terms of increased productivity and improved entertainment and communication. However, this increasing use has proved to adversely contribute to a rise in energy consumption, electronic waste and is even detrimental to human health and to the environment. It is essential that human beings undertake actions to reduce the risks and damages to the environment caused by electronic devices. Concurrently, studies have revealed that a lack of knowledge is often considered as a key barrier to the adoption of environmentally sustainable actions.

AR is considered to be one emerging technology that has shown the potential to foster engagement, improve understanding and provide a unique learning experience. Even though this technology is increasingly being adopted within educational systems, it has not yet been exploited to improve awareness on environmentally sustainable use of electronic devices.