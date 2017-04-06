Tanzania: Avoid Party Politics to Get the Best EALA Reps

editorial

On Tuesday, the Parliament voted seven Tanzanians to represent the country at the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala). Unlike during a similar exercise five years ago, the Tuesday event showed that all the three parties (CCM, Chadema and CUF) had approved names of people who are articulate in English--the key medium of communication at Eala--except for a few grammatical goofs.

However, as expected, the event was largely characterised by party politics that saw Chadema's Ezekiel Wenje and Lawrence Masha rejected by the CCM-dominated law-making organ.

Without dwelling much on the petty politics, it would be apt to remind our MPs that whoever goes to Eala won't be there to push for any particular party's agenda.

He/she would be there to represent Tanzania, which is why it is of paramount importance to seriously consider the quality of those we send to Eala.

Cheap party politics aren't helping Tanzania. Whether one comes from CCM, Chadema, CUF or any other party, so long as they possess leadership acumen and precise interpersonal communication and analytical skills to pursue Tanzania's interests at Eala, then let not any disaffection towards their political parties be the reason to block their entry to the regional parliament.

At Eala, one needs more than just the ability to read, write and speak good Kiswahili or Queens English to impress his counterparts from other partner countries.

Tanzania could learn from Rwanda which has former Attorney General and former ministers as Eala MPs. Similarly, in Kenya, the parliament is there to only endorse the names of aspirants as forwarded by their parties.

Much as the rules governing election of Eala MPs are within the Eala Treaty itself, granting a national parliament the powers to vote for such aspirants is as good as empowering a one-party dominated organ to determine the fate of all, including that its political Nemeses. It is never too late to learn from our mistakes.