6 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: Moroccans Eye Tanzania Fishing Industry

Photo: Daily News
Fishing in Tanzania (file photo).
By Ludger Kasumuni

Dar es Salaam — Moroccan investors are set to establish a fish processing factory in Tanzania.

"Some Moroccan investors have conducted a study and found huge potential in fisheries. They intend to set up a giant fish processing factory. Zanzibar and Union governments are striving to attract investors," said Zanzibar Finance minister Khalid Salum Mohamed.

He was speaking at a meeting on African Business Connect for Economic Partnership here yesterday. Tanzania Investment Centre CEO Clifford Tandari said Moroccans also eyed mining, transport, communications and agroprocessing.

"Our king [Mohammed VI] has visited 30 African countries to cement economic partnerships. We have signed economic agreements with Tanzania. These are necessary for the growth of trade among African countries," said the Moroccan ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Abdillah Benr Yane.

"We are here to demonstrate that African countries cannot fight poverty without increased trading among themselves. We want trade between Tanzania and Morocco to increase rapidly." The Bank of Africa, which sponsored the event, said the forum aimed at consolidating economic cooperation on the continent.

The bank operates in more than 20 African countries.

Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage asked King Mohammed, during his tour of Tanzania, last October that Moroccan investors were needed to unlock opportunities in various areas.

He cited agriculture as among sectors that needed huge Moroccan investment.

