The long awaited Expatriate to take charge of the Malawi National football team, the Flames is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday, 6 April, 2017.

Malawi 's football governing body, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) admitted to have made an error for unveiling Gerald Phiri as Flames Head Coach a few days ago, claiming Phiri and Declerk Msakakuona will both be assistants to the so called expatriate believed to be former Zimbabwe Coach.

"We already agreed with Government through the Ministry of Sports and Sports council that we will have an expatriate for three years to be assisted by 2 local coaches. We errored for unveiling Phiri as Head Coach because an expatriate is expected to arrive in due course," admitted FAM President Walter Nyamilandu.

However, contrally to Nyamilandu's statement, Nyasa Times has established that government only agreed to meet salaries for Head and assistant coach as per the requirement of the sports council.

According to information sourced by Nyasa Times, the decision to have two local Coaches deputise the so called expatriate was made without governent's blessing and this will infuriate more tension between the employer and FAM who are only there to regulate the appointment.

FAM Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gunda told reporters after unveiling Phiri and Msakakuona last week that the two Coaches are capable of leading the senior Flames having Coached Under 20 and 17 respectively. But his statement was later brushed by the FAM President a few days later who said the two local Coaches are not ripe to lead the team.

It is understood that once the expatriate Coach arrives in the country, he will not go directly into work meaning Phiri and Msakakuona will still be in charge for the Flames game against Madagascar away on the 22 April.

Former Zimbabwe senior soccer team coach Kalisto Pasuwa is tipped to be the expatriate coach to be hired by FAM.

A number of coaches had been linked with the job, with former Warriors goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar among those reported to have been in the frame to land the biggest coaching job in Malawian football.

Former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa, former Zambia coach Honour Janza and Paolo Duarte had also been bandied about although Pasuwa appeared to be the leading candidate.

FAM had even contacted Pasuwa through his manager Gibson Mahachi as the asssociation prepared to offer him a contract ahead of the upcoming Chan and Afcon qualifiers.

Pasuwa led Zimbabwe to their third Afcon finals in Gabon in January, but failure to go beyond the group stages did not please his employers Zifa who decided against renewing his contract.

Malawi players are in a training camp ahead of their CHAN game away in Madagascar on 22nd April with the return leg at Bingu Stadium a week later.

FAM has also have secured a friendly away to Kenya on 18th April en-route to Madagascar.