6 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Gas Distribution for Domestic Use to Start July - Govt

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The distribution of natural gas for domestic use in Dar es Salaam, Mtwara and Lindi regions will officially start in July this year, deputy minister of Energy and Minerals, Dr Medard Kalemani, told the Parliament yesterday. He said the implementation of project was at a good stage and there were two projects for the transportation of natural gas from Mtwara and Lindi to Dar es Salaam.

"The natural gas, which is processed at Madimba Processing Plant in Mtwara, will be transported to various locations, including some areas of Mtwara, Lindi and Dar es Salaam," he explained. He noted that two Mnazi Bay wells were designed for transporting natural gas to Lindi and Mtwara regions only.

Dr Kalemani made the revelation, when responding to Mtwara Urban MP Maftaha Nachuma (CUF), who wanted to know, when the government would suspend the transportation of natural gas from Mtwara to Kinyerezi to allow Mtwara residents to fully benefit from it.

In his basic question, Mr Nachuma said since most Mtwara residents were unemployed, availability of natural gas in their areas was the sole means to have them eradicate poverty through the establishment of industries. Dr Kalemani said according to the Natural Energy Policy, 2015 and the Gas Policy, 2013 all Tanzanians were supposed to benefit from natural gas although priority must be given to those living in the areas with natural gas deposits.

He said the government in cooperation with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) was implementing a special project to transport natural gas to Dangote Factory in Mtwara as the facility required at least 45 million cubic feet of natural gas.

"Moreover, the government is having talks with the management of Uranex Factory in Mtwara Region so that it could also be connected to a natural gas supply network," he added.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament have decried frequent power blackouts in most parts of the country and have challenged the ministry to improve the performance of Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco).

They said frequent power cuts frustrated socioeconomic activities, hence there was a need for serious measures to address the situation.

This was after Newala Urban MP Gorge Mkuchika (CCM) asked what measures the ministry of Energy and Mineral had taken to ensure Lindi and Mtwara residents had reliable power supply.

