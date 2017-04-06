Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima on Wednesday responded to the floods that wreaked havoc in Karonga this week rendering moral support to the people and making a symbolic distribution of relief items.

Four people are confirmed dead with three missing while 5520 households rendered homeless . The rain of terror also destroyed several livestock as well as hectares of crops according to a report compiled by the district disaster committee.

The Vice President distributed 100 blankets and 100 plastic pails to some victims at Kasowa Anglican Church in the area Traditional Authority Kyungu.

Chilima, however, assured the victims that government through the Department of Disaster and Management will distribute more relief items to all affected families.

"The relief items such as blankets, maize, saltsand plastic plates as well as pails are already on the way. We shall make sure that you all receive them," said Chilima.

He warned officers responsible for the distribution of items not to divert them while asking the beneficiaries not to sell the items.

Paramount Chief Kyungu commended government for a swift response.

He appealed to Non Governmental Organizations and other well wishers to emulate what government has done.

The deceased include a 52 year old Hilda sumbi from Traditional Authority Mwakaboko, John Mtambo 70 of Mwangulukulu village in Traditional Authority Mwakaboko and a 4 year old Robert Mwakiyera from Mwenitete village, Traditional Authority KILIPULA among other.

