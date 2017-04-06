Malawi: Matewere in General Alliance Insurance Squash Title Defence

General Alliance squash tournament is set for Blantyre Sports club from April 7 to 9, 2017 with James Matewere to defend his title, Squash and Racket Association (SRAM) Tournament Director, Chikumbutso Mkutumula has disclosed.

He said the total sponsorship for the tournament is pegged at K700, 000.00 and will cater for three divisions namely Men's A and B plus ladies category.

Mkutumula said the tournament has attracted players across the country with Malawi number one player, Aubrey Taulo as first seed, defending champion, James Matewere as well as Julius Taulo.

Tournaments Director said the tournament will also showcase youngsters like Chembe Matewere and Chisomo Taulo, who are inching to prove that their exploits are not false starts.

The Squash Malawi President, Jimmy Kawaye said the association was grateful to General Alliance Insurance for their continued support they render to the sport.

He pointed out that General Alliance Insurance has been a trusted friend for squash fraternity over the years and we are thankful for their support.

The tournament is expected to provide a sterner test for all the aspirants for the forthcoming Commonwealth games team in the year 2018.

In last year's tournament at College of Medicine Sports Complex, James Matewere beat Aubrey Taulo in the finals.