As one way of intensifying their preparations ahead of the 2017 soccer season, Be Forward Wanderers FC will play Lake Valley on Saturday.

The game will take place at Lake Valley ground in Ntcheu.

Wanderers Team manager Steven Madeira said they will use the friendly match to asses combination of their players.

He also said they will have a chance to asses their players ahead of the Bonanza scheduled to take place next week in Lilongwe.

" This friendly has come at the right time because as your aware we also preparing for the Airtel Top Eight which will kick off next month," said Madeira.

He also said they will take a strong squad because their aim is give chance to any player to prove himself to the coaches.

Lake Valley Coach Abasi Makawa said they want to revenge what the Nomads did to them in the FISD Cup last year.

"I urge all soccer loving fans to come to Lake Valley ground in their large numbers because they will watch an entertaining game," said Makawa.

Wanderers is the third team this season to play Lake Valley at their back yard after Silver Strikers and Masters Security.

Gate charges for the game is K500,00.

The game comes after Wanderers has a double win against Silver Strikers in friendly matches last weekend whey they two sides lined up two teams to face each other.

In both games Wanderers won 2-1 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

As for Wanderers , this result means that they won all their five pre-season matches having beaten Lake Valley, Premier Bet Wizards, Nyasa Big Bullets, Kamuzu Barracks and Silver Strikers.