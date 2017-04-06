Africa: Hisense New FIFA World Cup Sponsor

Johannesburg — HISENSE has announced its official sponsorship of the 2017 Confederations Cup 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. As an official sponsor, Hisense will engage in an array of global marketing and advertising activities for both the and 2018 FIFA World Cup, reaching more than 200 territories in the process and greatly enhancing international exposure for the brand. President of the Hisense Group, Liu Hongxin, sees the World Cup as one of the most significant sporting events in the world, rivalled only by the Olympic Games. For Hisense, sponsoring the prestigious tournament not only serves as a massive marketing opportunity for the brand, but also as a crucial, strategic initiative for the entire enterprise. "Over the years, Hisense has earned a lot of experience and brand growth through sports sponsorships," expressed Liu. Hisense is the first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament. FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, is delighted to welcome Hisense on board. "We look forward to working with them to promote the competition, particularly in China, where the company is a market leader in consumer electronics, and where the popularity of football continues to grow." -

