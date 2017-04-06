Tanzanian Traders On China Mission

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Private Sector (TPSF) and Kinyago Tours based in the city are organising a business mission for Tanzanian investors to China as the two countries seek to cement their business ties further in the wake of industrialisation drive.

The event will be part of the Canton fair due in Guangzhou China on April 13-21 .

TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye wants Tanzanian traders to turn up in large numbers to take part in the event.

Kinyago Tours executive director Diana Jasper said the goal for the mission is to promote Tanzania's investment opportunities to China.

"We understand that emerging and existing enterprises are encountering various bottlenecks in trading and forming strategic investment partnerships with foreign ventures. This exhibition would help to solve some challenges."

The mission will also give Tanzanian traders a chance to understand the Chinese market better. The China Import and Export Fair - famously known as Canton Fair - was established in 1957.

It is hosted by the ministry of Commerce of the Peoples Republic of China and is held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou.