Tanzania: VP Tasks New Top Taxman

Dar es Salaam — The new Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority, Mr Charles Kichere, has been ordered to take stern measures against TRA regional managers who have been cultivating antagonism between taxpayers and the government.

The order was issued by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan shortly after the swearing-in by President John Magufuli of new appointees who included the new TRA commissioner general, permanent and deputy permanent secretaries.

Ms Hassan said there have been complaints from some taxpayers, who include traders, that certain tax officials violate the law when collecting taxes. According to her, some TRA officials have been using abusive language against clients.

"There are complaints from businesspeople that after they leave the port with their cleared merchandise, they are usually stopped on the road by TRA officials, who demand to charge up to Sh10 million which isn't recorded anywhere. When they (businesspeople) ask why they are treated that way, TRA officials claim they are doing it as per instructions from their bosses and proclaim, 'Hapa kazi tu!'" said Ms Hassan.

She also directed the new TRA chief to come up with new strategies to increase revenue collection.

"We have appointed you to make a difference, Mr Kichere... we therefore expect you to increase revenue collection; you should go and tell TRA regional managers that we won't tolerate officials who have been cultivating animosities between the government and taxpayers," Ms Hassan said.

Mr Kichere is replacing Mr Alphayo Kidata, who was appointed a new permanent secretary for the State House.

In November, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa revealed in Parliament that he has been receiving complaints that some of TRA officials have been mistreating taxpayers.

Mr Majaliwa told the House that the government was working on the concerns of the traders.

"The government values investors and traders as the biggest chunk of our budget counts on tax revenue, we have been speaking with TRA officials, urging them to follow the law (and wisdom) in the execution of their duties," said Mr Majaliwa. He asked investors and traders who feel mistreated by TRA officials to lodge their complaints to the relevant authorities.

Mr Majaliwa was responding to a question from Ms Rita Kabati (Special Seats--CCM) who wanted to know from the PM what was the government doing with regard to the allegations that businesspeople and investors were being shoddily handled by TRA officers.

Speaking in Mbeya in August last year, the Premier also warned TRA against unreasonable tax charging.

Mr Majaliwa said the TRA should ensure that people pay tax in accordance with the profit he/she is generating.

In a judgment dated July 18 by the Tax Revenue Appeals Board (TRAB) paints the taxman as a bully whose employees wilfully and blatantly disregard the law.

A public body that hears tax disputes has given a damning assessment of the performance by the TRA, saying some of its actions undermine compliance while fuelling corruption.

Yesterday, President Magufuli carried out a swearing-in of new ambassadors and new permanent secretaries who included former Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo) adviser Kitila Mkumbo in a ceremony held at the State House.

The VP assured all the appointees that the government would give them full support to enable them to properly fulfil their responsibilities.

"Prof Kitila Mkumbo, we are expecting that you will come up with a new push to address challenges, which have been encountering the water sector," said the VP.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, Prof Mkumbo said his priority would be implementing the Water Policy. He also promised President Magufuli that he would use his expertise to respond to various challenges, which have been encountering the government.

"I have spent most of my time in the past asking the government questions; now it is my turn to provide answers to questions directed to the government," said Prof Mkumbo.